Edgar (Ed) Jones, Mossy Grove

Mr. Edgar (Ed) Jones, age 88 passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022, at the Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. He was a member and deacon of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. For many years he worked as a heavy machine operator in the coal industry. He loved fishing and making plugs, knives, and walking sticks. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 61 years, Faye Jones; parents, Fred and Mattie Jones; father and mother-in-law, Arvil and Hester Tilson; infant daughter Kathy Jones; son, Allen Jones; granddaughter, Jennifer Jones; sisters. Pauline Walton and Margaret Silvey; son-in-law, Jim Barger, and daughter-in-law, Helen Jones.

He is survived by: Sons; James Jones, and Wayne (Rachel) Jones.

Daughter: Kim Barger

Brothers and Sisters: Bobby (Brenda) Jones, Johnny Jones, Roxie (J.A.) Seiber

Grandchildren: Michael and Nikki Jones, Jimmie and Trang Barger, Missy and Bret Paul, Tonya and Gregg Hamlett.

Great-grandchildren: Bradley and Taylor Hamlett, Skyler and Savannah Paul

Also surviving are many other friends and family.

Special thanks to the Life Care Center of Morgan County.

The family will receive friends on Monday, June 27, 2022, from 2-4 pm at Schubert Funeral Home, Wartburg. Funeral Services will follow at 4 pm with Bro. Dean Wright, Bro Randall Landrum, and Dr. Don Long officiating. Internment will follow in the Mossy Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Edgar (Ed) Jones.

