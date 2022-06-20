Dorothy Wright, 89

Mrs. Dorothy Wright, age 89, passed away Friday, June 16, 2022, at her home. She was a member of South Harriman Baptist Church and Laurel Chapter 22 Order of the Eastern Star. Dorothy retired from AT&T and loved to volunteer at Roane Medical Center.

She was preceded in death by her husband: Robert Wright.

Son: Rickey Wright.

Parents: Robert & Ethel Clark.

Six brothers: Bill, Jess, Brul, Murl, Lloyd, and Earl Clark.

Sister: Emma Hill.

Grandson: Jamie Rowland.

She is survived by son: Larry Wright.

Daughter: Lynda Wright.

Half-sister: Brenda Ladd.

Grandson: Eddie Rowland.

Great grandchildren: Jake, Emily, Rage, and Makala Rowland.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Graveside services will follow in the Swan Pond Baptist Church Cemetery.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Dorothy Wright during this difficult time.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Louise (Clark) Wright, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

