Donna Jane (Stringfield) Maples, Knoxville

Donna Jane (Stringfield) Maples, 74 of Knoxville passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at her home.

Donna was a graduate of Sunbright High School Class of 1965. She attended the University of Tennessee and worked in several Knoxville area businesses including TVA as a secretary/administrative assistant. For the past several years she enjoyed working in sales at Jewelry Television right up until she passed.

Donna was an active supporter of Feral Feline Friends of East Tennessee and helped to feed and monitor feral cats at two West Knoxville/Cedar Bluff cat colonies. She was a lifelong animal lover and had several beloved family cats in her life.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents Nathaniel Stringfield, Glen Alice (Kreis) Zumstein, and step-father Charles Zumstein.

Donna is survived by several cousins including Sharon Kreis, Marsha (Stringfield) Lovelace, Randall Stringfield, Douglas Stringfield, Tim Stringfield, and two lifelong friends Cathy Branstetter and Joyce Webb.

Donna brought joy and grace to the lives of many other friends, family, and co-workers and she will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, a donation to any animal rescue group, The Humane Society or Feral Feline Friends of East Tennessee would make her happy.

The family will have a private graveside service.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Donna Jane (Stringfield) Maples.

