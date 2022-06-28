Dianne Stakes, Clinton

Dianne Stakes age 76 of Clinton passed away on Monday, June 27, 2022, at Courtyard Assisted Living in Oak Ridge.  She was born April 11, 1946, in Springfield, Missouri to the late Joseph and Marjorie Stakes.  Throughout her life, she had a passion for art and loved to draw and paint. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her cousins, aunts, uncles, and grandparents.

She is survived by her sister, Ouida Steinkamp & husband Bill of Clinton; nephew, Brad Steinkamp & wife Micaela and their children, Kristen, Dylan, Danny; niece, Christina Shuey & husband Rusty and their children, Matthew and Caleb.

The family will have a Celebration of Life service held at Aspen Grove Cemetery in Burlington, IA.  In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Memorial United Methodist Church, 323 N. Main Street, Clinton, TN  37716, or to a charity of your choice.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

