Delcy Mae Adkisson, Stephens Community

News Department 8 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 2 Views

Delcy Mae Adkisson, age 88 of the Stephens community, passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022.

She was born on August 14, 1933, in Virginia and enjoyed gardening and taking care of her family.

Her parents, Desmond and Sally Campbell, and her brother, Deanie Campbell preceded her in death.

Survivors include her husband of over 65 years, Garnett Lee Adkisson; son, Gary Adkisson and wife Brenda; sister, Dale Pringle; grandchildren, Amanda Ashley and husband Brett, Melissa Adkisson, and Mindy Adkisson.

Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 7 pm with Pastor Garvan Walls officiating. A graveside service will be at 2 pm on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Anderson Memorial Gardens in Clinton.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to serve the Adkisson family. www.Sharpfh.com.  

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Delcy, please visit our floral store.

About News Department

Check Also

Laurie Ann Gibbs, Clinton

Laurie Ann Gibbs, age 87 of Clinton passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022.  Laurie …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: