David D. Tucker, Powell

David D. Tucker, Passed away on 17 June 2022. Father of two sons Matthew Tucker (Deceased), and Trenton Tucker, and Uncle of surviving nephews Christopher Tucker, Christopher Ross Tucker, and niece Brandy Tucker.

Mr. Tucker was a retired United States Federal Postal Inspector, Freemason, and lover of all things educational. Mr. Tucker graduated from the University of TN with a masters degree in accounting.



“To all future generations; learn all you can, enjoy life as much as possible… make the most of every day you have.” -David Tucker

There will be a ceremony held at his Masonic lodge at 4 pm on the 26th of June. Contact family for further details.

The Family requests donations be made to “Sacred Grounds Hospice House” and “The American Cancer Society.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

