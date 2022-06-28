Daisy Jane (Dotie) Wiggins Moore, 77

Daisy Jane (Dotie) Wiggins Moore was born to Thomas Wiggins, Jr. and Evaleen Moore Wiggins on July 9, 1944, in Coalfield, Tennessee. Grandparents were Arthur and Daisy Hill Moore and Scott and Lillian Adcock Wiggins.

Jane graduated from Coalfield High School in 1962, then attended Madison College School of Nursing and Southern Missionary College, (now Southern University), and received her registered nurse degree from Erlanger Hospital School of Nursing. She also worked with her husband John Moore as an EKG technician at Erlanger. She and John met at school and were married in a double ceremony with her sister, Bonnie, and her husband Ron Adams. When John died in 2001, Jane had worked for 11 years as secretary in his anesthesia business.

Before her official retirement, she taught Health Occupations for Morgan County Vocational Center for three years.

Becoming an author of religious publications, supporting libraries, and their reading programs, flower and vegetable gardening, camping, cooking, and baking special cakes were just a few of Jane’s enjoyments. She also contributed to many programs, schools, and the American Cancer Society.

Recently she has been active in the Hope for the Hungry food ministry and the clothing/special requests departments of community services.

Those dear to her heart included family, especially all babies and children, the needy, the elderly, her wonderful graduating class of 1962, the Coalfield SDA Church brothers and sisters in Christ, and Pastor Lonnie Cook and family.

The hardest to leave are her two sons, Chris (Lily) and Andy (Nina), her grandchildren, Andrew, Micah (Jake), and one-year-old great-granddaughter, Milah Rhea, special (adopted) grandchildren, Bailey, Braidey, Bentley, Cashlyn, and 3-year-old Joy.

Precious siblings are Carol Gigante (Joe) (Shannon) (James), Danny Wiggins (Allie) (Greg) (Tracey) (Maribelle) (Brent) (Falesha), (Amy) (David), Randy Wiggins (Pat) (Jerry) (Brittany) (Liz) (Kenny Wayne) (Heather) (James) (Iris).

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, from 12-1:00 pm at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Coalfield. The funeral service will begin at 1:00 with Pastor Lonnie Cook officiating. Interment will follow in Adcock Cemetery, Coalfield.

