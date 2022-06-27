Daisy Freytag, Wartburg

Mrs. Daisy Freytag, age 70 of Wartburg passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022, at the Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. She is preceded in death by her parents Noah and Viola Morgan. Brothers Charles, Jack, and Danny, infant daughter Sheila Freytag, Brother-in-law: Jay
Surviving are her husband of 54 years, D.C. Freytag
Daughters: Rhonda Russell, Sonya Freytag, and Kimberly Gibson
Son: Donald Craig Freytag
Sisters: Joy Tweed, Deana (Buster) Hardaway, Gladys (Benny) Washam, and Donna (Daryl) Scott
Brother: Darrell Morgan
Grandchildren Andrew Webb (Sarah), Kendall Webb (Tempa), Jordan Russell (Megan) Lacey Russell, Jeremy Southerland (Riley), and Jacob Byrge
Seven Great Grandchildren
Also surviving are several other friends and relatives and special nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Monday, June 27, 2022, from 5-7 pm at Schubert Funeral Home, Wartburg. Funeral Services will follow at 7 pm with Bro. Gary “Moe” Crabtree officiating.
Graveside services will be Tuesday at 11 am at Montgomery Cemetery, Lancing, TN.
