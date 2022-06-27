Daisy Freytag, Wartburg

Mrs. Daisy Freytag, age 70 of Wartburg passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022, at the Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. She is preceded in death by her parents Noah and Viola Morgan. Brothers Charles, Jack, and Danny, infant daughter Sheila Freytag, Brother-in-law: Jay

Surviving are her husband of 54 years, D.C. Freytag

Daughters: Rhonda Russell, Sonya Freytag, and Kimberly Gibson

Son: Donald Craig Freytag

Sisters: Joy Tweed, Deana (Buster) Hardaway, Gladys (Benny) Washam, and Donna (Daryl) Scott

Brother: Darrell Morgan

Grandchildren Andrew Webb (Sarah), Kendall Webb (Tempa), Jordan Russell (Megan) Lacey Russell, Jeremy Southerland (Riley), and Jacob Byrge

Seven Great Grandchildren

Also surviving are several other friends and relatives and special nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Monday, June 27, 2022, from 5-7 pm at Schubert Funeral Home, Wartburg. Funeral Services will follow at 7 pm with Bro. Gary “Moe” Crabtree officiating.

Graveside services will be Tuesday at 11 am at Montgomery Cemetery, Lancing, TN.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Daisy Freytag.

