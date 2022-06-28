Craig Jamon Dixon, Clinton

Craig Jamon Dixon – 59, of Clinton, TN peacefully went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 25, 2022, surrounded by family. He was born on April 3, 1963, in Los Angeles, CA to the late James (Jim) Dixon and Marion Holt. Craig worked for Anderson County Schools as a special education teacher and devoted his career to inspiring kids through sports. He enjoyed working with the youth, playing music, and traveling with his family.

He leaves to cherish his memories a loving and devoted wife, M. Annette Dixon, and 3 children: daughters, S. Camill Bostick (Darius) of Charlotte, NC, Tyra Lee (Geoffrey) of Oak Ridge, TN; and son, Jordan Dixon of Charleston, SC. Craig was the youngest of 4 brothers: Les Holt (Diana), Tony Dixon, Aaron Holt, and Dorin Bickers (Denise) all of California. He was affectionately known as Pawpaw by his ten grandchildren; Montario, Cameron, CaMayah, Cairon, Azariah, Cayden, Jaida, Elliana, Dakota, and Kourtlyn, and a great-grandson; Emmett. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. He was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church in Clinton, TN.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home, 621 S. Charles G. Seivers Blvd., Clinton, TN from 11:00 AM–2:00 PM with services immediately following. Burial will follow at Grandview Cemetery in Clinton, TN.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the Craig Dixon Memorial Scholarship Fund, 425 Dragon Dr. Clinton TN 37716 with Coach Dixon in the memo. www.holleygamble.com

