County Veterans Invited to Community Breakfast Sat. June 11th 

Leon and Karen Bradley pose in front of pictures from Leon’s service days. Director of Veterans Service Officer Leon Jaquet continues to build a pictorial collection of Anderson County Veterans that is displayed in his office, as well as at the monthly Veterans Appreciation Breakfast.

CLINTON—Military veterans from Anderson County are once again invited to come together this weekend for a community Veterans Breakfast to honor veterans.

The breakfast, hosted by Anderson County citizens, is locally sponsored this month by American Legion Post 172, American Legion Riders Post 172, and Premier Contracting and Technical Services.

The breakfast will be held Saturday, June 11th at the Clinton Community Center, 101 S. Hicks Street, Clinton. The “Chow line” opens at 8:30 a.m. and there will be a brief program at 9 a.m. honoring veterans.

All of the Veterans Breakfasts will recognize and honor local veterans and their families for their service to the United States.

Anderson County residents and community volunteers are working together to make the breakfast a free monthly event that will allow veterans of all ages and branches to fellowship and share stories together. Veterans are welcome to bring spouses, family, or friends with them. The City of Clinton is recognized as a special sponsor for hosting the monthly location and set up. Local media is especially recognized for their role in letting veterans know about the breakfast each month. Many generous donors are also recognized for providing regular monthly door prizes.

July 9th’s Breakfast is sponsored by JD’s Realty and Auction; August 13th’s Breakfast is sponsored by the Clinton Lions Club; September 10th’s Breakfast is sponsored by Senior Solutions Management Group; and October 8th’s Breakfast is sponsored by Grow Financial Credit Union.

To learn more, e-mail [email protected], or visit Facebook and search for Veterans Appreciation Breakfast – Anderson County. If you are interested in sponsoring a breakfast, please contact Terry at 865-310-4097.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

