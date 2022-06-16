Clinton Police Department: Two injured in early-morning crash Thursday

A single-vehicle accident early this morning (Thursday, June 16th) injured two people, according to Clinton Police Chief Vaughn Becker.

Chief Becker told WYSH that the crash was reported at around 4:30 am in the 1300 block of Clinch Avenue, near the city limits. Preliminary indications are that the driver lost control of the vehicle, which left the roadway and flipped several times. The names of those involved had not been released as of the time this report was filed, but police did say they were juvenile males.

One of the occupants was ejected from the vehicle, according to Chief Becker, and that individual was flown by LIFESTAR to UT Medical Center. The second occupant was transported by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment of their injuries.

As soon as we learn more about this morning’s accident, which snarled traffic in the area for a couple of hours, we will pass it along to you.

