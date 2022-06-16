Clinton Police Department: Two injured in early-morning crash Thursday

Brad Jones 2 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 4 Views

A single-vehicle accident early this morning (Thursday, June 16th) injured two people, according to Clinton Police Chief Vaughn Becker.

Chief Becker told WYSH that the crash was reported at around 4:30 am in the 1300 block of Clinch Avenue, near the city limits.  Preliminary indications are that the driver lost control of the vehicle, which left the roadway and flipped several times.  The names of those involved had not been released as of the time this report was filed, but police did say they were juvenile males.

One of the occupants was ejected from the vehicle, according to Chief Becker, and that individual was flown by LIFESTAR to UT Medical Center.  The second occupant was transported by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment of their injuries.

As soon as we learn more about this morning’s accident, which snarled traffic in the area for a couple of hours, we will pass it along to you.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Former OR business owner indicted on sales tax fraud charges

John McGuire Packard (ACSD booking photo) The Tennessee Department of Revenue has announced that an …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: