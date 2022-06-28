Christina Dawn Johnson, Kingston

Christina Dawn Johnson, age 46, a resident of Kingston, passed away Friday, June 24, 2022, at Roane Medical Center. She was born January 14, 1976, in Knoxville and was a 1993 graduate of Roane County High School. Christina was of the Baptist faith and had attended Central Baptist Church in Kingston as long as her health permitted. She loved animals, especially dogs and horses. Christina was a fan of the Dallas Cowboys and loved watching them play.

SURVIVORS

Son Damen Lane Johnson of Kingston

Daughter Loren Diane Johnson of Chattanooga

Father Edgar Wayne Castleberry & wife, Claudia of Kingston

Step-sister Angela McGhee of Kingston

Special Nieces Arlyn & Brenya Castleberry

Special Cousin Sarah Brock of Oliver Springs

Several extended family members and friends

The family will receive friends 3:00 – 4:00 pm, Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Fraker Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life following at 4:00 pm, in the chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to the American Cancer Society or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Christina (Castleberry) Johnson, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

