Christina Dawn Johnson, Kingston

Christina Dawn Johnson, age 46, a resident of Kingston, passed away Friday, June 24, 2022, at Roane Medical Center. She was born January 14, 1976, in Knoxville and was a 1993 graduate of Roane County High School. Christina was of the Baptist faith and had attended Central Baptist Church in Kingston as long as her health permitted. She loved animals, especially dogs and horses. Christina was a fan of the Dallas Cowboys and loved watching them play.
SURVIVORS
Son Damen Lane Johnson of Kingston
Daughter Loren Diane Johnson of Chattanooga
Father Edgar Wayne Castleberry & wife, Claudia of Kingston
Step-sister Angela McGhee of Kingston
Special Nieces Arlyn & Brenya Castleberry
Special Cousin Sarah Brock of Oliver Springs
Several extended family members and friends
The family will receive friends 3:00 – 4:00 pm, Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Fraker Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life following at 4:00 pm, in the chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to the American Cancer Society or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.
