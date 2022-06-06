Charles Lee Howard, 91, Skillman, NJ (formerly of Rockwood)

Mr. Charles Lee Howard, 91, of Skillman NJ, passed away Friday, May 20, 2022, at Princeton Medical Center in Princeton NJ.  He was a veteran of the Air Force and the Air National Guard. Although he last resided in New Jersey, his true home was Rockwood Tennessee. 

He was preceded in death by his parents William O. Howard and Florence Robinson, his fourteen siblings, and his first son William W. Howard.

He is survived by:

1 daughter:           Evelyn K. Butler

3 sons:                  Charles E. Howard, Benjamin J. Howard and Jason L. Howard.

The family will have a memorial visitation on Sunday, July 10th, 2022, from 4 pm-5 pm at Evans Mortuary with a memorial service to follow at 5 pm. A graveside service will be held on Monday, July 11th, 2022, at 8:30 am in the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery with military honors. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Charles Lee Howard.

