Charles “Bo” McGhee, Petros

Charles “Bo” McGhee, age 60 of Petros, Tn passed away June 9, 2022, at Ft. Sanders Regional Hospital. He was born on September 21, 1961.

Bo loved life, all sports events, and riding the mountain on his “Buggy”.

Bo is survived by his parents, Charles & Billie McGhee; son, Aaron McGhee; love of his life, Connie; grandchildren Tanner McGhee, Daisy McGhee and his treasured loved ones Joe & Joni Armes and children.

The family will receive friends Friday, June 10, 2022, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 5:00-6:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 6:00 p.m. with Rev. Jim Disney officiating. Interment will follow in the Old Petros Cemetery.

