Brandy Dawn York, 26, Andersonville

Brandy Dawn York, age 26 of Andersonville, tragically passed away in a motor vehicle accident on Sunday, June 26, 2022. She was a free spirit born to Aaron York and Shasta Duncan York on October 4, 1995. She loved her car and her clothes and enjoyed spending time with her friends. But above all, she loved her five-year-old son, Jayvian. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

She is preceded in death by: grandparents, Charlie “Bo” York, Kathy York, and Forsten Duncan; and uncle, Anthony “Tony” York.

In addition to her parents she is survived by: son, Jayvian Thomas; her son’s father, Dre Thomas; siblings, Katie York, Aaron York, Landon York, Austin York, and Macy York; grandmother, Connie Duncan; step-mom, Shawvon Milen; step-siblings, Zack Milen, Dakota West, Matthew West, and Madison West; nieces and nephews, Jericho York, Emilee Rutledge, and Emoree Rutledge; mother’s boyfriend, David King; and a host of aunts, uncles, and other family members.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Friday, July 1, 2022, from 5-7 pm with the funeral service to follow at 7 pm. Graveside services will be on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at 10 am at the New Home Cemetery in Andersonville. www.holleygamble.com

