Brad Clark, Harriman

Mr. Brad Clark, age 57 of Harriman, passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at his brother Bobby’s home in Rockwood. He was a member of Lee Village Baptist Church in Harriman. Brad worked as a brick mason for many years and he loved to fish.

He is proceeded in death by his mother: Betty Hickman Clark.

Grandmother: Thelma Clark.

Mother of his children: Nancy Gilbert.

He is survived by his son: Justin Clark.

Daughter & son-in-law: Kayla & Jacob Taylor.

Father: Robert Clark Sr.

Two brothers & sister-in-law: Bobby & Tasha Clark, and Larry Clark.

Grandchildren: Harper and Landon Taylor.

And a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and other friends.

The family will receive friends Friday, June 24, 2022, at Lee Village Baptist Church in Harriman from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 PM with Pastor Matt Cannon officiating.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the family of Mr. Brad Clark during this difficult time.

