Billie Jo “Boe” Hawkins, Oak Ridge

Billie Jo “Boe” Hawkins, age 87, of Oak Ridge, went to be with her Lord & Savior, Jesus Christ, on June 14, 2022, surrounded by family. Boe was a longtime member of Central Baptist Church of Oak Ridge. She enjoyed witnessing and telling everyone she met about Jesus. In 1996, Boe graduated from Roane State Community College with an associates degree at the age of 61.

She was preceded in death by parents, William James & Emma Louise Oates; granddaughter, Lindsey Taylor Franklin; one brother; and five sisters.

Survivors include husband of 70 years, Harold “Brice” Hawkins; sons, Kevin Hawkins & wife, Pam, Keith Hawkins & wife, Ruby, and Kyle Hawkins & wife, Rita; daughter, Kelly Monger, and husband, Keith; grandchildren, Tara Hawkins, Joshua Hawkins, and Maleah Monger; great-grandchildren, Taylor Franklin, Jayla Franklin, and Stella Grace Rake; sisters, Patti Ryle and Joyce Beck; several nieces & nephews; and many other relatives and loved ones. The family wishes to extend special thanks to Amedisys Hospice for all the care and comfort they provided.

The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Central Baptist Church of Oak Ridge. Funeral services will follow at 7 pm with Rev. James Raffety officiating. Family and friends will meet at 10 am Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Oak Ridge Memorial Park for interment. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

