Betty Long, 85

Betty Long devoted mother and wife preceded in death by her husband Floyd Long. Betty is survived by her daughter Tammy, son-in-law Calvin, and their three children, son Jim and his two children, daughter-in-law Tammy, daughter Carolyn and son-in-law Wes and their 2 children. She also leaves behind 7 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, a special niece Debi, and special friends Betty and Kathy.

Betty was the kindest person with no unkind words to say about anyone. She was a help to all family members and friends through the years and had a special place in all nieces and nephews hearts. She leaves a hole in our hearts, but peace that she is now resting well. +

The family will receive friends on Friday, July 1, 2022, from 5-6:30 PM at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home with the funeral service to follow at 6:30 PM. www.holleygamble.com

