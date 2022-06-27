Betty Lemons Patterson, Harriman

Mrs. Betty Lemons Patterson, age 71, of Harriman passed away Friday, June 24, 2022, at Roane Medical Center. She was a member of Beulah Land Church in Kingston. Betty worked as a CNA at Harriman City Hospital and later at Roane Medical Center.

She was predeceased by her husband: Herman Patterson

Her parents: Elmer & Irma Poland Lemons.

One sister: Shirley Trentham.

And one nephew: Michael Shillings.

She is survived by her son: Brian Patterson.

Her daughter: Melissa Parks and her fiancé Greg Johnson.

One sister and brother-in-law: Linda and Mike Shillings

Two grandchildren and their spouses: Brandon and Andrea Parks, Kelsey and Gary Chitwood.

Four great-grandchildren: Kayden and Alyssa Parks, Austin and Aubrey Chitwood.

And many nieces, nephews, friends, and loved ones.

The family will receive friends Monday, June 27, 2022, at Davis Funeral Home, Harriman from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. Funeral services will follow at 8:00 PM with Pastor Jerry Noe officiating. Graveside services will be Tuesday afternoon at 1:00 PM in Roane Memorial Gardens.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Betty Patterson.

