Betty Ann Blalock, Sevierville

Betty Ann Blalock, 80, of Sevierville, Tennessee, went to be in the arms of Jesus on June 12, 2022. Betty Ann was born on November 18, 1941, and was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her family was her greatest joy.

Betty is preceded in death by her late husband, David Blalock, her parents, General and Mamie Lewis, her brothers and sisters, Clay, Junior, Bill, Norma, Louise, and Jeanette, and her son, Tony. She is survived by her sons Keith (Roberta) Price, Roger (LeWayne) Price, Ronnie (Julie) Price, and Scott (Sherry Price); daughter-in-law, Jane Price; grandchildren, Craig, Bekah, Nathaniel, Kristin, Haley, Nicholas, Laura, Sam, Josh, Emily, Hannah, Hunter, Haris, Cody, Scotty, and Brandy; special caregiver and niece, Joni; and several other great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday, June 14 at 2 pm at Shiloh Memorial Cemetery in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.



To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Betty Ann Blalock, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

