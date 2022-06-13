Angela Denise Soard, Kingston

Angela Denise Soard, 57, of Kingston went home to be with the Lord Friday, June 10, 2022, at 12:55 am, surrounded by family and friends after a long hard-fought battle with cancer. Angela was preceded in death by her grandmother, Bertha Wright; step-father, Gary Rose; and mother-in-law, Ester Soard Bacon.



She is survived by husband of almost 37 years, Eddie Soard; daughters and sons-in-law, Heather and Ricky Davidson, Amanda and Brandon Cardwell; mother, Marie Tipton; father, Carroll Huffstetler; step-mother, Carol “Tootsie” Huffstetler; father-in-law, Harold Soard and his wife, Peggy; younger sister, Regina Dudley; nieces and nephews, Jason Aydelott, Jeremy and Jessica Soard, Dustin and Nikki Porter, Reagan, Liberty, and Grayson Dudley. Angela was also survived by her grandchildren, Brayden, Korbin, Hadlee Davidson, Cooper, and Lexi Cardwell; furbaby, Diesel, and an entire community of extended family and friends. Angela was a member of Maranathia Ministries Church of Paint Rock Valley. Angela enjoyed NASCAR with her husband, camping, and watching her grandchildren play sports.

The family will be receiving friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Monday, June 13, 2022, at Fraker Funeral Home in Kingston with funeral service to follow at 7:00 pm, in the chapel. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Bethel-Fairview Cemetery, located south of Kingston. Those wishing to go in procession to the cemetery should be at the funeral home by 10:15 am, Tuesday. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.

