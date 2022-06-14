Amanda Bradford, Maryville

Amanda Bradford age 36, of Maryville, passed away at her residence on Monday, June 13, 2022. Amanda was born on January 28, 1986, in Virginia Beach, Virginia. She spent most of her life growing up in Virginia and moved to Tennessee to be with her family in 2004. Amanda’s greatest joy in life was her two daughters, Serenity Faith and Harmonnie Hope. She loved taking them places especially to the lake and Dollywood. Amanda was preceded in death by her grandparents, Bud Bradford, Douglas Stevens, and her uncle, David Bradford.

She is survived by her daughters, Serenity Faith Grimes and Harmonnie Hope Grimes and their father, Jarrod Grimes, Sr.; mother, Faith Alexander & husband Robert; father, Scott Bradford & wife Cheryl of FL; sister, Charity Bradford of Clinton; brother, Jason Bradford of Waynesboro, VA; grandmother, Hope Bradford, and Peggy Stevens; several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles.

The family will receive friends 12:00-2:00 pm, Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

