Walter “Shannon” Wimes, 40

Walter “Shannon” Wimes, age 40, went to be with the Lord, Saturday, May 21, 2022. He was a loving son, nephew, uncle, and friend who loved sports and will be greatly missed by all.

Shannon is survived by mother, Wanda Fay Wimes; father, Walter W. Wimes; sisters, Crystal Irving and her husband, Gerald, and Tawanna Robinson; aunts, Charlie Mae Hall and Dorothy Moore; uncles, Andy Moore, Nathaniel Wimes and his wife, Jean, Cleo Wimes and his wife, Faye, and Charles Wimes and his wife, Dorothy; nieces, Margaret, Danielle, and Gianna; nephews, Isaiah, Jaden, and Kamden; devoted cousin, Tanisha Finch; and many other relatives, friends, and loved ones.

The family will receive friends 11 am-12 pm Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Weatherford Mortuary. Funeral services will follow at 12 pm. Family and friends will then proceed to Roane Memorial Gardens for interment at 2 pm. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Walter “Shannon”, please visit our floral store.

