Volunteers Needed for Ramsey Cascades Trail Rehabilitation  

Brad Jones 5 hours ago News Leave a comment 4 Views

Great Smoky Mountains National Park is recruiting volunteers to assist the Trails Forever trail crew for the Ramsey Cascades Trail rehabilitation project. Volunteers are needed every Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., starting Wednesday, May 25, 2022, and continuing through Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Prospective volunteers must register in advance.  

The four-mile Ramsey Cascades Trail is one of the most popular trails in the park, giving access to the 100-foot Ramsey Cascades, the tallest waterfall in the park. The two-year trail rehabilitation project on Ramsey Cascades Trail is part of the Trails Forever program, a partnership between the National Park Service and Friends of the Smokies. The rehabilitation project will improve overall trail safety and protect the park’s natural resources.  

The Trails Forever program provides opportunities for both skilled and non-skilled volunteers to work alongside park crews to make lasting improvements to park trails. Volunteers will perform a wide range of trail maintenance and trail rehabilitation work depending on volunteer experience level including installing drainage features, rehabilitating trail surfaces, constructing raised trail segments, and removing brush. The tasks vary in complexity, but all prospective volunteers must be able to hike at least four miles and safely perform strenuous and often difficult manual labor. Volunteers should be comfortable lifting heavy objects and using hand tools such as shovels, rakes, axes, and loppers. The park will provide all safety gear, tools, and equipment needed for the projects.  Volunteers will need to wear sturdy close-toed footwear and long pants, and bring a day pack with food, water, rain gear and personal gear for the day.     Prior notice of your attendance is mandatory for project planning. To sign up, or for more information, contact Trails and Facilities Volunteer Coordinator Adam Monroe at 828-497-1949 or [email protected]. More information and Frequently Asked Questions can be found at https://friendsofthesmokies.org/trailsforever/volunteer/

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Roane State to host virtual Registration Rally on May 25

Roane State’s One Stop and Advising Resource Center will host virtual appointments as part of …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: