Vicy Arvella Terry, Sunbright

News Department 11 seconds ago Obituaries Leave a comment 2 Views

Vicy Arvella Terry, age 80, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Friday, April 29, 2022. Arvella loved her family dearly. She dedicated her entire lifetime to her children.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Rev. Charles and Minnie Arletta Duncan; Son, Donald Richard “Ricky” Young Jr.; special friend, Patricia Goad, all of whom she missed very much.

Arvella left behind two daughters, Katherine “Kathy” Arletta Lykins and Donna Renee Roberts; son-in-law, Randy Ray Roberts 

Sisters:

Dorothy (Dick) Edwards, Joyce (Clarence) Northrup, Carolyn (Charles) Northrup

Grandchildren:

ReShea Roberts; Richard, Ryan and Emma Young; Jessica Young, Amanda Silviera (Arron), Leah Norris, Dillon Woodward

Great Grandchildren:

Taylor, Thomas, Tarah; Miranda, Ethan, Ehren, Evan; Mason, Paxton, Quinton

Great Great Grandchildren: Kamdyn, Kyah, Zylah

Special Kitty: Holly

And many special lifetime friends, extended family and coworkers.

The family will receive friends, Monday, May 2, 2022, from 4-6 p.m. at Schubert Funeral Home in Sunbright. Funeral Service follows at 6:00 p.m., with Bro. Charles Northrup and Bro. Herb Judkins officiating. Graveside to follow in the Sunbright Cemetery in Sunbright, TN.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of  Vicy Arvella Terry.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Arvella Terry, of Sunbright, please visit our flower store.

About News Department

Check Also

Edna Burton, Heiskell

Edna Burton, age 83 of Heiskell, passed away on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at the …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: