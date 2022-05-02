Vicy Arvella Terry, Sunbright

Vicy Arvella Terry, age 80, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Friday, April 29, 2022. Arvella loved her family dearly. She dedicated her entire lifetime to her children.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Rev. Charles and Minnie Arletta Duncan; Son, Donald Richard “Ricky” Young Jr.; special friend, Patricia Goad, all of whom she missed very much.

Arvella left behind two daughters, Katherine “Kathy” Arletta Lykins and Donna Renee Roberts; son-in-law, Randy Ray Roberts

Sisters:

Dorothy (Dick) Edwards, Joyce (Clarence) Northrup, Carolyn (Charles) Northrup

Grandchildren:

ReShea Roberts; Richard, Ryan and Emma Young; Jessica Young, Amanda Silviera (Arron), Leah Norris, Dillon Woodward

Great Grandchildren:

Taylor, Thomas, Tarah; Miranda, Ethan, Ehren, Evan; Mason, Paxton, Quinton

Great Great Grandchildren: Kamdyn, Kyah, Zylah

Special Kitty: Holly

And many special lifetime friends, extended family and coworkers.

The family will receive friends, Monday, May 2, 2022, from 4-6 p.m. at Schubert Funeral Home in Sunbright. Funeral Service follows at 6:00 p.m., with Bro. Charles Northrup and Bro. Herb Judkins officiating. Graveside to follow in the Sunbright Cemetery in Sunbright, TN.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Vicy Arvella Terry.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Arvella Terry, of Sunbright, please visit our flower store.

