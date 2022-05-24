Vercella Mae Ellis, Knoxville

Vercella Mae Ellis of Knoxville, TN died on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at UT Medical Center in Knoxville due to complications related to a chronic health condition.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Alma Gibbs; husband, Charles Ellis; daughter, Cheryl Knight, and son, Tommy Meade.

Survived by her brothers, Tyson and Quintin Gibbs, and wives Leah and Nora; daughters, Shirlene Rudder, Deadrea Rudder, Laurietta Gibbs, Tracey Meade, Sharon Everett and, husband, Jerry; Charlesena Ellis; and son, Chuki Ellis; cousins, Robert Bufford, Archie Crowe, Sr., Kevin, and Darren Logan; 1 niece, 1 nephew, 1 great nephew; 19 Grandchildren and 17 Great Grandchildren.

In a desire to be cautious due to COVID-19, the family will have a Virtual Zoom Funeral on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. Friends can meet in Chat Rooms afterwards. In lieu of flowers or other generosities, donations may be made either to the Ellis Family via PayPal to [email protected] or to donate.jw.org (Vercella’s religious organization). Mott-Mckamey Funeral Home and Cremations is honored to serve the Ellis family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Vercella Mae Ellis, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

