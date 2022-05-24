Vercella Mae Ellis, Knoxville

News Department 57 mins ago Obituaries Leave a comment 4 Views

Vercella Mae Ellis of Knoxville, TN died on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at UT Medical Center in Knoxville due to complications related to a chronic health condition.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Alma Gibbs; husband, Charles Ellis; daughter, Cheryl Knight, and son, Tommy Meade.

Survived by her brothers, Tyson and Quintin Gibbs, and wives Leah and Nora; daughters, Shirlene Rudder, Deadrea Rudder, Laurietta Gibbs, Tracey Meade, Sharon Everett and, husband, Jerry; Charlesena Ellis; and son, Chuki Ellis; cousins, Robert Bufford, Archie Crowe, Sr., Kevin, and Darren Logan; 1 niece, 1 nephew, 1 great nephew; 19 Grandchildren and 17 Great Grandchildren.

In a desire to be cautious due to COVID-19, the family will have a Virtual Zoom Funeral on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. Friends can meet in Chat Rooms afterwards. In lieu of flowers or other generosities, donations may be made either to the Ellis Family via PayPal to [email protected] or to donate.jw.org (Vercella’s religious organization). Mott-Mckamey Funeral Home and Cremations is honored to serve the Ellis family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Vercella Mae Ellis, please visit our floral store.

About News Department

Check Also

Martha “Marty” Jane Marlow, Clinton

Martha “Marty” Jane Marlow, age 84, passed away at her home in Clinton, TN on …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: