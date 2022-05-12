Valerie Starr Works, Harriman

Valerie Starr Works, age 55 of Harriman, passed away on Tuesday, May 10th, 2022. She was born on December 14th, 1966. She was a member of the Pond Grove Christian Church in Rockwood. She was a 1985 graduate of Rockwood High School. She attended Roane State Community College and Tennessee Tech University, graduating in 1990 with her bachelor’s degree in accounting. She is survived by:

Sons: Justin Caleb Works of Harriman, TN

Josh Christopher Works of Erlanger, KY

Parents: Larry & Myrian Works of Rockwood, TN

Brother: Nolan Lawrence Works (Loretta) of Rockwood, TN

The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 14th, 2022, from 11:00-1:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 pm with Pastor Larry Works officiating. A private family interment will be held at a later date. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Valerie Starr Works.

