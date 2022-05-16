Tressie L Johnson, Clinton

Tressie L Johnson, age 84, of Clinton, passed away on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the NHC Healthcare in Oak Ridge. Tressie was the last surviving child of Sherman and Charity Brantley Loy and was born in Clinton, TN on August 27, 1937. Tressie was a longtime member and custodian at Farmer’s Grove Baptist Church. She retired from Levi Straus after working there for many years. Tressie enjoyed working in her yard, cooking, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by parents; brothers, Edward, John, and Cleveland Loy; sisters, Willie Mae Rayfield, Flossie Loy, and Flora Register.

She is survived by:

Children…………..Lisa Johnson (Cindy) and Ken Johnson

Grandchildren….Reece Johnson, Krystal Johnson, Kenny Johnson

Great Grandchildren……..Mattison, Bradley, Jackson, and Evelyn

The family will receive friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, from 5-7 PM with the funeral service to follow at 7:00 PM with the Pastor Bobby Metcalf officiating. Tressie interment will be held at the Farmer’s Grove Baptist Church Cemetery on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at 1:00 PM. www.holleygamble.com



