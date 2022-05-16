Tressie L Johnson, Clinton

News Department 38 mins ago Obituaries Leave a comment 5 Views

Tressie L Johnson, age 84, of Clinton, passed away on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the NHC Healthcare in Oak Ridge. Tressie was the last surviving child of Sherman and Charity Brantley Loy and was born in Clinton, TN on August 27, 1937. Tressie was a longtime member and custodian at Farmer’s Grove Baptist Church. She retired from Levi Straus after working there for many years. Tressie enjoyed working in her yard, cooking, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by parents; brothers, Edward, John, and Cleveland Loy; sisters, Willie Mae Rayfield, Flossie Loy, and Flora Register.

She is survived by:

Children…………..Lisa Johnson (Cindy) and Ken Johnson
Grandchildren….Reece Johnson, Krystal Johnson, Kenny Johnson
Great Grandchildren……..Mattison, Bradley, Jackson, and Evelyn

The family will receive friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, from 5-7 PM with the funeral service to follow at 7:00 PM with the Pastor Bobby Metcalf officiating. Tressie interment will be held at the Farmer’s Grove Baptist Church Cemetery on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at 1:00 PM. www.holleygamble.com
 

About News Department

Check Also

Ruth Evelyn Rogers Sarafi, 83

Ruth Evelyn Rogers Sarafi, age 83, passed away, on May 8, 2022. Born near Sardis, …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: