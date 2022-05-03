Tina Gale Treadway Hennager, Rockwood

Mrs. Tina Gale Treadway Hennager, age 66, of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Thursday, April 28, 2022, with her family by her side. She was born July 31, 1955, the daughter of Gene and Martha Lee Lowery of Crossville, TN. In life, Tina fulfilled her servants heart through her employment, including East, West Truck Stop, Pine View Elementary Cafeteria, Cracker Barrel, and Mid East Community Action Agency, where many of the community got to know her well. She did not have to know you one minute and you were already part of her family. She always provided for her family in every way that she could and never met a stranger, her arms were always open and loving. Her most adored moments were spent outside planting flowers, fishing with her husband by their favorite spot at the pond, drinking coffee on the porch or simply soaking up the great outdoors, while mowing the grass. For some, she will always be the famous Candy Lady and the Hennager Kitchen will never be quite the same at the holidays. She loved animals so much that she would rescue them and nurture them back to good health. Her two favorite puppies, Gracie and BC will miss her dearly. With all this, she still had a heart big enough to love her grandchildren like no other and did everything to the moon for them and they loved their Nanny Tina too. She will be greatly missed and celebrated each day.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Gene and Martha Lee Lowery; and grandparents: Jim and Emma Hayes. She is survived by:

Husband: Ronnie Hennager                                                  of Rockwood, TN

Son: Steven Lee Hennager (Krystal)                                     of Amite, Louisianna

Daughter: Susan Michelle Bedford                                        of Rockwood, TN

Brothers:  Ricky Lowery                                                         of Houston, TX

Daniel Lowery                                                       of Sevierville, TN

Darren Lowery                                                      of Ringo, GA

Sisters:     Dena Payne (Jeff)                                                 of Dalton, GA

Della Bozeman (George)                                      of Meridian, TX

Debbie Korhorn                                                     of Houston, TX

Grandchildren:

Trenton Lee Treadway                                          of Rockwood, TN

Jacob McGuire                                                      of Rockwood, TN

Brycelyn Steven Hennager                                    of Amite, Louisianna

Great-grandchildren: Sophia Treadway, Maddox Treadway, and Eden Treadway.

Sisters-in-law:

Kathy Caruthers                                                    of Crossville, TN

Janet Hodge                                                          of Rockwood, TN

Sheila Lowery (Jack)                                             of Fayetteville, GA

Special Nephew: Tommy Craton                                            of Daysville, TN

Close Friends: Patty and Butch Kennedy                               of Rockwood, TN

And a host of distant relatives and friends.

Cremation arrangements have been made for Mrs. Tina Hennager and a private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Tina Gale Hennager.

