Thomas “Martin” Roberts, Harriman

Thomas “Martin” Roberts age 74 of Harriman, TN passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. He was a faithful member of Riverside Baptist Church, where he served as a trustee. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Martin was a Hunter Safety Course instructor for T.W.R.A for 30-plus years and was an avid hunter and fisherman. Some of his favorite days were spent on the lake fishing with family and friends and especially with his grandchildren. He loved any sport that involved the Tennessee Vols, and he was a gifted storyteller. Martin was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and brother, he never met a stranger and was loved by many.

He is preceded in death by his parents Frank and Mary Frances Roberts, and brother Bobby Roberts.

Survived by wife of 52 years Judy Roberts, daughter Michelle Roberts, son and daughter in law Benji and Kimberly Roberts, grandchildren Logan Roberts (Jacie), Abigail Roberts, Mason Roberts, great-granddaughter Emerson Roberts, sisters Frankie Willoughby (Robert), Brenda Beatty (David), and Martha Roberts.

The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Riverside Baptist Church in Harriman with the Funeral to follow at 7 p.m., Rev. Mason Goodman officiating. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman serving the Roberts Family.

