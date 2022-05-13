Thomas Lee Boswell, 90

Thomas Lee Boswell, age 90, passed away peacefully, on May 10, 2022, surrounded by family and his Earthly angel caregivers at The Groves of Oak Ridge. He was born, on June 13, 1931, in Memphis to Wilbur Parks Boswell & Nannie Coleman Boswell. Tom was a proud veteran of the US Air National Guard and the US Navy and Navy Reserves, where he achieved the rank of E-8 Senior Master Sargeant.

Survivors include children, Debbie Conner & husband, Elmer, Thomas D. Boswell & wife, Shawn, Jerry Boswell & wife, Donna, and Brenda Newton & husband, Chris; eight wonderful grandchildren; six (soon to be seven) precious great-grandchildren; sister, Peggy McDaniel; and many other friends and loved ones.

Family & friends will meet at 2 pm Thursday, May 26, 2022, at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, Gov. John Sevier Highway, for graveside services with Rev. James Lynch officiating and full military honors. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Thomas, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

