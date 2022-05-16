Thelma Jean Davidson, Lancing

Mrs. Thelma Jean Davidson, age 86 of Lancing passed away Friday, May 13, 2022, at the Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. She enjoyed reading and watching game shows on TV and John Wayne Movies. Most of all being with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and family. She was preceded in death by her husband IJ Davidson.

Surviving are her children: Shirley (Jerry) Gooch

Daniel (Carol) Davidson

Charles (Jacquelyn) Davidson

Several grandchildren and great-grandchildren

The family will receive friends on Monday, May 16, 2022, from 11 am to 1 pm at Schubert Funeral Home, Wartburg. Funeral services will follow at 1 pm with Bro. Jeff Dyer officiating. Interment will follow in the Smither Cemetery, Robins, TN

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Thelma Jean Davidson.

