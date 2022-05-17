Terry Lee Scheiern, Harriman

Terry Lee Scheiern, age 70, of Harriman, Tennessee, passed away in the company of family and friends Wednesday, May 4, 2022, following a difficult, yet courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Terry entered into this life on February 22, 1952, to Darrel Vern and Elizabeth Marlene Scheiern in Muskegon, Michigan. While still young, his family moved to Tampa, FL where he grew up until he joined the military. After retirement from the United States Air Force, Terry spent the next 25 years in Eastern Tennessee where he ultimately retired from Roane State Community College. Terry carried an endless sense of humor, a tireless work ethic, a strong faith in God, a fantastic imagination, and a genuine heart.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents and brother Noel Scheiern. He is survived by his wife, Joyce Scheiern of Harriman, TN, his daughters Lisa of Chicopee, MA, and Lori (William) of Omaha, NE, his grandson Nicholas and his newly-adopted cat, Vegas.

The immediate family would like to extend a sincere thank you to all of Terry’s family, friends, and caregivers. Your love, support, and care for him over the last couple of years have meant so much to them, and even more to Terry. A special thank you to his devoted friend, Johnny (Jessica) Jones, who was like a brother.

In lieu of flowers, please honor Terry by emulating his compassion with an act of kindness toward a friend or stranger.

Private graveside services will be held on May 28th, 2022 at Willard Park Cemetery in Harriman, TN. Following in the late afternoon is a Celebration of Life cookout to remember Terry. We would love all of his friends, family, and acquaintances to eat with us and share your memories; feel free to come and go as you please. If you are able to attend or stop by, please contact (text or call) Lisa at (865) 406-0206 for the time and location.

