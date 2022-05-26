TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL TO INCREASE PATROLS DURING MEMORIAL DAY HOLIDAY

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) plans to increase patrols and utilize a variety of traffic safety enforcement tools to reduce the number of crashes across the state during this year’s Memorial Day holiday period. The THP will conduct saturation patrols, seat belt, and sobriety checkpoints, as well as increased visibility on high-crash corridors throughout the summer to reduce serious injury and fatal crashes. The 2022 Memorial Day holiday period will begin at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, May 27, and concludes at 5:59 a.m. on Tuesday, May 31.

“We are committed to saving lives and preventing injuries on Tennessee roads. Memorial Day weekend is when we start seeing heavier traffic,” Colonel Matt Perry said. “This is the time of year for family vacations and outdoor activities. Our troopers will be focused on distracted driving, speeding, impaired driving, and seat belt laws during the holiday and throughout the summer months. I have instructed my district captains to use all resources available to ensure traffic safety. I am asking that all motorists help us make this a safe summer. You can do this by ignoring your phone, driving the speed limit, wearing your seat belt, and designating a sober driver. If you plan to drink, do not drive.”

Last year, ten people were killed in vehicular crashes during the Memorial Day weekend. Five of the occupant fatalities were not wearing safety restraints and one of the traffic fatalities occurred in an alcohol-related crash. Two motorcycle riders were killed during last year’s Memorial Day holiday. One pedestrian was also killed during that time.

“This Memorial Day weekend, as we pause and remember the heroes who gave the ultimate sacrifice, please remember to keep yourself and those who will be in your vehicle safe,” said Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner Jeff Long. “Through education and enforcement along with voluntary compliance from the motoring public, we can make this a safe and enjoyable weekend for everyone.”

State troopers arrested 78 individuals on suspicion of DUI and ticketed 743 motorists for violation of the seat belt law and issued 1,867 speeding citations during last year’s Memorial Day holiday. A list of the locations for the scheduled Memorial Day holiday checkpoints can be found on our website.

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s (www.TN.Gov/safety) mission is to serve, secure, and protect the people of Tennessee.

