Sue Maxine Collins was born on April 9, and went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 21, 2022 surrounded by her loved ones as she received her heavenly wings.

Sue enjoyed being a Mamaw, gardening, cooking, singing, reading the bible, and Praising God.

She was a gifted prayer warrior and stood strong in her faith She never met a stranger and would give anybody her last dollar.

She was a member of the Hall Family singing group along with the Volunteer quartet.

She was preceded in death by her parents William and Luvernia Tinker of Windrock,

Loving husband of 45 years Kenneth D. Collins Jr.

Brothers Billy, Dee, and Bobby Dean Tinker

Sister Alice Eaton and grandson Boston Russell.

She is survived by her 5 Children: Debbie Lucas of Palatka, Fla. Kenny Collins III of Kingston, Dee Dee (Kevin) Pratt of Oliver Springs, Cody (Ed) Wright of Oak Ridge, and Tyler Collins of Oliver Springs

Grandchildren: Kasey Shadrick, Rachel Lucas, K.D. Collins IV, Kaitlyn Shadrick, Autumn Russell, Caleb Collins, Sarah Collins, Jared Collins, Colby Knight, Lori Jones, Megan Pratt, Angel Collins, Kevin Collins, Sammie Stewart, Malorie Collins, Kaleigh Wright, Kyle Wright, Skylar Pratt, Noah Pratt and Natali Pratt, Josh Holt.

Great grandchildren: Ayannah, Nevaeh and Isaiah Shadrick, Makenzie, Grayson Collins, and Serena Pratt. Everleigh Russell.

Seven Sisters and Eight Brothers and a host of nieces, and nephews.

She loved each and everyone, especially her best friend Marlene Tinker.

Romans 14:8 For if we live, we live for the Lord, and if we die, we die for the Lord.’ so then, whether we live or we die, we belong to the Lord.”

Her Going home Celebration will be held Saturday, May 7, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. located at 116 Harlan Sisson Rd. Oliver Springs

