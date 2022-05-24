Sharon Kay Harvey, Harriman

Sharon Kay Harvey, age 66, of the Boswell Chapel Baptist Church community passed away peacefully to her heavenly home on May 22, 2022. She was a member of Cardiff Baptist Church in Rockwood.

She is preceded in death by her parents Walter & Beulah Coffman; brother Billy Coffman; father & mother-in-law Sam Sr. and Carlene Harvey.

She is survived by her husband of 47 years Sam Harvey Jr.; children Jessica Harvey, Joseph Harvey and Sandra (Brian) Poole; siblings David Coffman (Joan Suddath), Janice (Daniel) Webber, Marcia Wright, Tony (Sue) Coffman, Mary (Bill) Bell all of Boswell Chapel Church community; sister-in-law Kay Lyons; 4 nephews; 8 nieces and a host of extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 5-7:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 7:00 p.m. with Bro. Kerry Ruppe and Bro. Benji Blakney officiating. Graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at Crab Orchard Cemetery in Oakdale.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Sharon Kay Harvey.

