Ruth Evelyn Rogers Sarafi, 83

Ruth Evelyn Rogers Sarafi, age 83, passed away, on May 8, 2022. Born near Sardis, TN, she was the daughter of Henry Clarence & Ruby Jane Rogers. She was the beloved wife for over 60 years to Zoltan W. Sarafi and was the wonderful mom of Trina Sarafi-Reinach (and husband, Stephen) and Mindy Sarafi-Wiggin (and husband, Matthew). She adored being Meemaw to her grandchildren, Julia Reinach and Jacob Reinach, and Grandma to her grandson, Nicholas Wiggin. She was beloved as Aunt Ruth to her many nieces and nephews. Ruth was the sister of Ferman Rogers, Fred Rogers, Dale Rogers, Geraldine Ailing, and Fanny Gainer, and sister-in-law of Evelyn Rogers, Trevor Rogers, Dean Rogers, Karen Rogers, Ron Ailing, Marion Gainer, Erwin Busch, and Margaret Busch.



She moved from Tennessee to Arkansas as a baby, and later to Ohio, where she graduated from Grove City High School and Ohio State University, with a degree in Business Education. She worked as a secretary for NASA in Cleveland, and then worked for many years in Cleveland, Ohio, and Knoxville, Tennessee for the federal government, before retiring in 2000. After retirement, one of her favorite activities was hiking with her husband in East Tennessee and around the world. She loved music and singing, seeing new places and people, was lucky at Yahtzee, adored peaches, and loved playing with her grandchildren. She especially enjoyed movies with happy endings. To the end, she embodied kindness and was gentle and loving. She lived her faith through her actions and interactions. Her beautiful spirit shone through in everything she did, and her smile could light up a room. She will be dearly missed.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests you please consider a donation to one of the causes Ruth supported, such as the American Heart Association, the National Cancer Society, Alzheimer’s research, or nature conservancy efforts in your area.



The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Thursday, May 19, 2022, and the funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, May 20, 2022, at Schoedinger Funeral Home in Grove City, Ohio. To watch her service online, please visit https://webcasts.lifetributes.com/1210463. The link will be live 5 minutes prior to service time. Interment will follow at Grove City Cemetery West. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com or www.dignitymemorial.com.



