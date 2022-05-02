Ronald Ely “Ronnie” Metcalfe, Rockwood

Ronald Ely “Ronnie” Metcalfe, age 64 of Rockwood, passed away on Friday, April 29th, 2022, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on September 9th, 1947, in Rockwood. He is preceded in death by his mother: Edna Cates; father: Hulan Metcalfe; and brother: Jimbo Cates. He is survived by:

Wife of 47 years: Sharon Rucker-Metcalfe

Daughter: Joanie Metcalfe

Son: Michael Metcalfe (Carla)

Josh Metcalfe (Mallory)

John Metcalfe (Caitlyn)

Grandchildren: Brandon Metcalfe (Jordyn), Brandy Metcalfe (Tristin), Breanna & Brooklyn Metcalfe

Great Grandchildren: Brody, Wyatt, and expecting twins, Ryder, Peyton, Laynie, Hunter, and Haidyn

Brothers: Jackie Metcalfe (Sandra), Donny Metcalfe (Barbara)

Sisters: Lisa Jolly (Kendall)

Saundra “Sissy” Burgess (Paul)

And a host of nieces, nephews, and other extended family members.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 3rd, 2022, from 6-8:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Memorial service will follow at 8:00 pm ET with Chris Metcalfe officiating. A private interment will be held at a later date. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Ronald Ely “Ronnie” Metcalfe.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

