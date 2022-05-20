Roane State to host virtual Registration Rally on May 25

Roane State’s One Stop and Advising Resource Center will host virtual appointments as part of the college’s Registration Rally for students on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

The purpose of the event will be to get students registered for fall classes and ensure that their financial aid is in place. Fall 2022 courses are set to begin on August 17.

During the first half of the appointment, students will meet with their academic advisor and obtain their PIN for online registration. The second half of the appointment will be with a One Stop team member to address the student’s financial aid.

Please note that these appointments are set up for students who do not currently have a Roane State Success Coach. Registration for the sessions is available online at roanestate.edu/advising. Students are encouraged to sign up for their preferred session as soon as possible. Questions prior to the Registration Rally event can be directed to Roane State’s One Stop office by emailing [email protected] or utilizing virtual connection options such as live chat available at roanestate.edu/onestop.

About Brad Jones

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12.

