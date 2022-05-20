Richard Dean “Ric” Menefee, Oak Ridge

Richard Dean “Ric” Menefee, age 63, passed away, on May 15, 2022, at home. Born on January 5, 1959, in Titusville, Florida, he grew up in Oak Ridge and was a 1977 graduate of Oak Ridge High School. Trained as a draftsman, he worked for numerous companies and projects in Tennessee, Texas, and South Carolina, focusing on large-scale security operations, fire safety, and oil well drilling systems. He enjoyed working with his hands, raising chickens, hunting with his cousins on the family land in West Virginia, and was able to tackle any home project big or small. Ric was a member of Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Oak Ridge.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jack C. Menefee.

Survivors include mother, Bea Menefee; sons, Dillon Menefee and Devin Menefee; and brothers, Ken (Su), Menefee of Terre Haute, IN, Jim (Jennifer) Menefee of Oak Ridge, Shawn (Jill) Menefee of San Diego, CA, and Eric (Laurie) Menefee of Thompson Station, TN; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family will receive friends 3-4 pm Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Weatherford Mortuary. A memorial service will follow at 4 pm with Rev. Larry Blackburn officiating. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

