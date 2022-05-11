Rep. Fleischmann on Inflation Continuing to Hit Record Highs

Brad Jones 12 seconds ago Featured, National News Leave a comment 1 Views

Washington, DC – U.S. Representative Chuck Fleischmann (TN-03) released the following statement in response to the latest inflation numbers showing prices have increased by 8.3 percent from April 2021.

“Every month, the inflation rate keeps hitting new highs not seen in decades. Tennesseans can look no further for the cause of inflation than President Biden’s and Democrats’ out-of-control social spending, refusal to acknowledge or fix our supply chain crisis, new burdensome regulations, and war on domestic energy production,” said Congressman Fleischmann. It’s clear to every American that Democrats’ policies have created and exacerbated inflation. We need a change of course now to get our economy back on track.”

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

County Veterans Invited to Community Breakfast Sat. May 14th 

CLINTON—Military veterans from Anderson County are once again invited to come together this weekend for …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: