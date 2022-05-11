Rep. Fleischmann on Inflation Continuing to Hit Record Highs

Washington, DC – U.S. Representative Chuck Fleischmann (TN-03) released the following statement in response to the latest inflation numbers showing prices have increased by 8.3 percent from April 2021.

“Every month, the inflation rate keeps hitting new highs not seen in decades. Tennesseans can look no further for the cause of inflation than President Biden’s and Democrats’ out-of-control social spending, refusal to acknowledge or fix our supply chain crisis, new burdensome regulations, and war on domestic energy production,” said Congressman Fleischmann. It’s clear to every American that Democrats’ policies have created and exacerbated inflation. We need a change of course now to get our economy back on track.”

