Rebecca Ann (Becky) Stonecipher Stewart, 65

Rebecca Ann (Becky) Stonecipher Stewart, age 65 was born in Knoxville, TN to the union of Glendean and Corene Vowell Stonecipher on February 12, 1957, and passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022. Becky was a retired educator for the Anderson County schools, serving as teacher, principal, and Director of Special Services, with over 29 years of service. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Oak Ridge.

Becky was preceded in death by her parents, sister Glenna Culver and brother Charles Stonecipher

She is survived by….

Her loving husband…. David Stewart

Son…. Brian (Carrie) Stewart

Daughter…. Jill Stewart

3 Grandchildren that she loved dearly…. Tate, Jaden, and Sophia

Brother…. V.L. (Pat) Stonecipher of Clinton

Sister…. Beverly (Donnie) Gray of Manchester, KY

Sister-in-law…. Wilma Stonecipher

Nieces and nephews who were raised as brothers and sisters…. Ezra Culver, Carrie Spiva, Glen Culver, Craig Culver, Greg Culver, Jeff Culver, and many more nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, from 12-2 PM with the funeral service to follow at 2:00 PM with Brother Steve McDonald officiating. Becky’s interment will be held at Oak Ridge Memorial Park following the funeral service. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. www.holleygamble.com

