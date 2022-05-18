POLL RESULTS: 94% Of East Tennesseans Are Impacted By Rising Groceries, Gas, And Energy Costs

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Tuesday evening, U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) held a telephone town hall where 100,000 East Tennesseans were invited to participate. Polls taken during the call indicated that 94% percent of poll participants have been impacted by rising grocery, gas, energy costs, 86% of poll participants did not support ending Title 42, and 84% of participants did not support sending $40 billion of taxpayer money to Ukraine.

“Whether it is immigration or inflation, the left is doing everything in their power to make life more difficult for the American people. During my telephone town hall, I heard from East Tennesseans who made it resoundingly clear that this government under this administration is broken,” said Senator Blackburn.

