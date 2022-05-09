Philip Hamby, Wartburg

Philip Hamby, age 80 passed away May 4, 2022, at Life Care of Morgan County.  Philip was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

He is preceded in death by his parents Sam & Nola Hamby; 2 brothers.

He is survived by his son Richard Philip Hamby; 2 sisters; 2 brothers.

The family will have a graveside service Monday, May 9, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Hamby Family Cemetery in Lancing with Bro. Buster Armes officiating.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Philip Hamby.

