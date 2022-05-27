Paul Roy ‘Bubba’ Puckett, Knoxville

Mr. Paul Roy ‘Bubba’ Puckett, age 67, of Knoxville, passed away Wednesday

May 25, 2022, at his home in Harriman. He was a member of Mt Pisgah Baptist

Church. Paul loved working on old cars and appliances.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Albert & Mary Helen Branham Puckett.

He is survived by seven brothers and sisters: Gerald, Ronald, John, Steve, Rita

Puckett, Tammy Taylor, and Helen Seymour.

His beloved nieces and nephews: Jeffrey, Ronda, Teresa, Joseph, Gary Massengill,

Steven, Elizabeth, Tabitha Rector, Gary Taylor Jr., and Lindsey Seymour.

10 great nephews and 10 great nieces.

And many friends and loved ones.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, from 5:30 to 7:30 PM at

Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Oliver Springs. Funeral service will follow at 7:30

PM with Pastor Garvin Walls officiating. Family and friends will meet Wednesday

June 1, 2022, at 11:00 AM in the Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery for

graveside services.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Mr. Paul Roy

‘Bubba’ Puckett.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

