Park Launches Science Communications Podcast Smoky Signal 

Great Smoky Mountains National Park announces the launch of podcast Smoky Signal, to share the science behind the Smokies. 

“Storytelling is a time-honored human tradition, and a key part of how park rangers engage with visitors when they come to Great Smoky Mountains National Park,” said Stephanie Kyriazis, Chief of Resource Education. “Launching a podcast allows us to share Smokies stories about science and culture with a broader audience, even when they are far away from the park.” 

Season one examines the theme of Collections, asking what can be learned through acts of collecting. Episode one explores renewing Cherokee traditional plant gathering practices in the park and Cherokee foodways. Episode two delves into the mysteries and discoveries within the thousands of specimens in the park’s natural history museum – some that date back more than 100 years. 

To listen to the Smoky Signal podcast, please visit https://www.nps.gov/podcasts/smoky-signal.htm or listen on Apple Podcast at https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/smoky-signal/id1614445713.  For more information on the podcast, contact Science Communicator Antoine Fletcher at [email protected]

