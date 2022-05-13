Painting Complete on UT Mural in Morgan County, Marking 26th Mural in Statewide Campaign

Brad Jones 1 hour ago Featured, News Leave a comment 4 Views

SUNBRIGHT—The University of Tennessee System is on a mission to paint the state orange with its “Everywhere You Look, UT” campaign. Morgan County just became home to UT’s 26th mural, the third water tower of the campaign.  

The UT System has a goal to paint a mural in 95 counties across Tennessee to remind travelers of UT’s statewide presence. Since the campaign’s launch in 2018, 26 murals have been completed in Anderson, Crockett, Cumberland, Dyer, Fentress, Gibson, Giles, Grainger, Greene, Hardeman, Houston, Knox, Lawrence, Lincoln, Meigs, Roane, Shelby, Scott, Sullivan, Sumner, Tipton, Trousdale, Washington, Wayne and Weakley counties.

“From wooden barns on country roads to historic buildings in bustling downtowns to water towers high above communities across the great state of Tennessee—the ‘Everywhere You Look, UT’ mural campaign includes canvases of all types, shapes and sizes,” UT System President Randy Boyd said. “From west to east, UT is truly everywhere you look.”

The 25-foot mural on the 125-foot-tall water tower owned by the Morgan County Economic Development Board will serve as a tribute to the more than 330 UT students, alumni and employees representing Morgan County and a reminder to the approximately 475 pre-K through 12th grade Sunbright School students and their parents of UT’s presence in their community.

“The Morgan County Economic Development Board is ecstatic and welcomes the opportunity to be a part of the mural program UT offers. This water tank has been an eyesore for so long and the folks that travel that area, I know will be thrilled to see the ‘Everywhere You Look, UT’ mural painted on the tank,” said Lisa Collett, executive director of the Morgan County Economic Development Board. “We are also so happy that UT now offers the University-Assisted Community Schools (UACS) program to the students at Sunbright School. We are all Tennessee fans around here!”  

The UACS program, operated by the UT Knoxville College of Education, Health and Human Sciences, uses UT students, faculty and staff to provide academic support services, physical education, music and art programs after school. Sunbright is the third school in the state and first rural school selected for the program.

“Sunbright School is blessed to be in partnership with the University of Tennessee. Tammy Howard, our UACS coordinator, has made a tremendous impact. Our students have already been given opportunities we never imagined they would have access to,” Sunbright Principal Julia Smith said. “Having the old water tower painted is something many of us in the community have wanted for decades. It will proudly display the UT logo and remind everyone our UT family is bigger than we could have imagined!”

To learn more about the campaign, each location and to nominate a canvas for use, visit https://everywhere.tennessee.edu/murals/. A mural dedication event is scheduled for Wednesday, May 11. Media will receive an additional advisory and invitation to attend soon.

The University of Tennessee is a statewide system of higher education with campuses in Knoxville, Chattanooga, Pulaski, Martin and Memphis; the UT Space Institute in Tullahoma; the UT Institute of Agriculture with a presence in every Tennessee county; and the statewide Institute for Public Service. The UT System manages Oak Ridge National Laboratory through its UT-Battelle partnership; enrolls about 54,000 students statewide; produces about 13,000 new graduates every year; and represents more than 422,000 alumni around the world.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Lt. Gov. McNally, Sen. Yager secure $11 million for new airport in Oak Ridge

(NASHVILLE, TN), May 12, 2022 — Lt. Gov. Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge) and Sen. Ken …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: