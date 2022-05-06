OSPD: Woman struck by car Wednesday night

Brad Jones 7 seconds ago Featured, News Leave a comment 1 Views

A woman sustained significant injuries after being struck by a car late Wednesday night in Oliver Springs.

The OSPD says that officers responded to the 600 block of East Spring Street shortly after 10 pm Wednesday on a report that a woman had been hit by a car which then left the scene. 

The 63-year-old woman, whose name has not been released, suffered what authorities described as “several severe internal injuries” and was flown by LIFESTAR to UT Medical Center.  In a press release, police said that the woman will likely have to undergo several surgeries.

After initially posting a request for information about the car that struck the woman and left the area on social media, on Thursday officers said that they had located the vehicle and the driver.  Investigators processed the car, which had damage to the passenger side, and took a blood draw from the driver, who was described as being cooperative at this time.

The driver’s name was also not made public by the OSPD, which says that the findings of its investigation will be turned over to 7th Judicial District Attorney General Dave Clark’s office, which will determine what, if any, charges will be filed.

As we learn more, we will pass it along to you.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Lt. Gov. McNally, Sen. Yager secure $72 million for Oak Ridge Innovation Institute

(NASHVILLE, TN), May 3, 2022 — Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge) and Senator Ken …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: