ORNL FCU Announces 2022 Summer Sessions Lineup

Oak Ridge, TN. — ORNL Federal Credit Union (ORNL FCU) is excited to announce the lineup of its annual Summer Sessions concert series. In 2020, the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but returned to Oak Ridge in 2021, setting record attendance levels. 

The 2022 free concert series will again feature bluegrass and Americana bands from throughout the region. Summer Sessions is open to the public and will kick off in June and continue through September. Concerts will be held at the pavilion in Bissell Park, 1401 Oak Ridge Turnpike in Oak Ridge.

2022 Summer Sessions Lineup 

  • June 18: Hogslop String Band featuring Bill and the Belles
  • July 16: Jim Lauderdale featuring The Alex Leach Band 
  • August 20: Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway featuring Barnstar! 
  • September 17: Songs from the Road Band and Henhouse Prowlers 

This year, ORNL FCU will be adding a new location and additional concert date. To be held at The Amphitheater at Fort Southwest Point in Kingston on July 2, the Summer Sessions concert will feature Dan Tyminski and the opening act will be Amanda Anne Platt & the Honeycutters. The Kingston venue is located at 1225 S. Kentucky Street. All concerts in Oak Ridge and Kingston are FREE to the public and will be held from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM. The community is invited to bring their lawn chairs and join their friends and family for an evening of free Americana roots music. Local food truck vendors will also be on-site serving delicious treats and drinks. Stay informed about performances and weather-related cancellations by following us on our Facebook page or visiting ornlfcu.com/summer-sessions.

