New Wolf Valley Convenience Center to open June 1; current location closed May 31 

Brad Jones 20 seconds ago Featured, News Leave a comment 1 Views

CLINTON-The new Wolf Valley Convenience Center, located at 2025 East Wolf Valley Road, is scheduled to open June 1, 2022. 

And, in preparation for the opening of the new facility, the existing facility at 1505 Clinton Highway, will be closed to the public on May 31, so that equipment from that location can be removed and set up at the new location. 

Because space is limited at the current site that facility will not be open to the public on May 31 while equipment is being moved.  

Therefore, area residents should plan to drop off their household trash during the weekend (May 27-28) or on Monday, May 30th at the current trash collection site, or utilize another location such as the Glen Alpine Convenience Center, located off Norris Freeway, or the Marlow Convenience Center, located off Oliver Springs Highway. Hours of operation are from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. 

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Oak Ridge City Council Work Session Cancelled

The City Council Work Session scheduled for Tuesday, May 17, 2022, has been cancelled.  The …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: