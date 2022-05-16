New Wolf Valley Convenience Center to open June 1; current location closed May 31 

CLINTON-The new Wolf Valley Convenience Center, located at 2025 East Wolf Valley Road, is scheduled to open June 1, 2022.

And, in preparation for the opening of the new facility, the existing facility at 1505 Clinton Highway, will be closed to the public on May 31, so that equipment from that location can be removed and set up at the new location.

Because space is limited at the current site that facility will not be open to the public on May 31 while equipment is being moved.

Therefore, area residents should plan to drop off their household trash during the weekend (May 27-28) or on Monday, May 30th at the current trash collection site, or utilize another location such as the Glen Alpine Convenience Center, located off Norris Freeway, or the Marlow Convenience Center, located off Oliver Springs Highway. Hours of operation are from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

